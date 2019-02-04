Taliban to take part in 'intra-Afghan' talks in Moscow

The said Monday they will participate in what they call "intra-Afghan" talks in designed to bring together prominent Afghan figures, including former Hamid Karzai, opposition figures and tribal elders but no government officials.

The two-day meeting in the Russian capital, which starts Tuesday, is seen as another step in a process aimed at resolving Afghanistan's 17-year war, a process that has accelerated since the appointment last September of US peace envoy,

Khalilzad has been holding separate negotiations with the even as he presses for a dialogue that would bring together all key Afghan players.

However, Afghan Ashraf Ghani's office criticized the meeting in Moscow, saying that Afghan politicians attending the gathering were doing so "in order to gain power." Ghani's chief adviser, Fazel Fazly, tweeted that it was "regrettable."



Suhail Shaheen, for the Taliban's political office in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, confirmed the participation. Their delegation is to be led by

The Taliban have refused to talk to Ghani's government, which they denounce as a US puppet.

A statement released on Monday by Afghans attending the meeting described it as "the first step toward intra-Afghan dialogue."



Along with Karzai, the former president, many of the 38 delegates from have held prominent government positions. Two presidential hopefuls are among those going to Moscow, including Hanif Atmar, who resigned as Ghani's last August, apparently over differences with the

Also on the list are powerful warlords turned politicians and former Taliban insurgents who reconciled with the administration.

The gathering will further isolate Ghani, who has been irked by Khalilzad's direct talks with the Taliban as well as the U.S. envoy's successive rounds of talks in regional countries.

The has denied orchestrating the meeting. Monday's statement from Kabul said the Moscow-based Council of Afghan Society, an organization of the Afghan diaspora in Russia, was behind it.

It said the participants would discuss a range of issues, from a cease-fire, supporting Khalilzad initiatives to further "intra-Afghan" talks and ways to ensure a "powerful and democratic central government" in

has made no comments so far about the Russia-hosted talks. Since the US-led invasion of in 2001, following the Sept 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, has spent more than USD 1 trillion on President has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring US troops home, adding to the urgency of

Reports late last year suggested Trump was considering withdrawing at least half of Washington's estimated 15,000 troops from Afghanistan by the summer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)