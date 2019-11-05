Talks between Pak govt and opposition leaders fail to break deadlock

The second round of talks between the Pakistan government and opposition leaders failed to break the ongoing deadlock between the two sides on Tuesday even as Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the 'Azadi March' protesters, led by a firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Prime minister Khan reportedly made the remarks in a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led team tasked to negotiate with the opposition parties taking part in the massive march comprising thousands of protesters in Islamabad.

"The government is ready to accept all valid demands except the demand for resignation," Khan was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Defence Minister Khattak said the government is trying to find a middle ground with the opposition to break the ongoing deadlock.

"The talks between the two sides were held in a good atmosphere," he said.

However, both the sides stuck to their respective positions, Khattak told a conference after the second round of direct talks with opposition's Rehbar Committee.

