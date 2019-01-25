Tamil translation of French bookwins Romain Rolland Book Prize for literary translation

The Tamil translation of Andrei Makine's "La vie d'un homme inconnu" (The Life of an Unknown Man) was awarded the second Prize for literary translation here at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday.

Translated by S R Kichenamourty, former of the French department of Pondicherry University, the book is published by Kalachuvadu, a publisher of Tamil modern classics and contemporary fiction writing.

French Alexandre Ziegler, who presented the award, said the competition received "excellent translations", particularly from the south.

"This is a cause for celebration, as the people-to-people and intellectual exchanges between our two countries is not restricted to one city or one language," the French said.

Apart from the winning entry, the short list included translations of "Rvolution dans la Rvolution" (Revolution in the Revolution) and "La Peste" (The Plague) by Rgis Debray, and Albert Camus, respectively.

The award consists of an invitation to the Book Fair 2019 in March for the publisher of the work and an invitation for the to attend a one-month residency in

The said that Book Fair, to be organised in 2020 will be a "great opportunity to expand the number of translations and publications of Indian books by French publishers and build a dynamic network between the French and Indian publishing industries."



will attend the fair as the Guest of Honour.

The winning title - "The Life of an Unknown Man" is the story of Shutov, a disenchanted writer, who revisits Saint Petersburg after twenty years of exile in Paris, hoping to recapture his youth.

