T20 Cup: Mandeep Singh stars in D Y Patil A's win over CR

Mandeep Singh starred in DY A's easy win over (CR) in the 15th DY T20 Cup at the hosts' ground in Talegaon near Pune Friday.

Mandeep helped his side chase down Central Railways' total of 135 for 8 with a stroke-filled, unbeaten 62 off 41 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.

D Y finished on 138-2 in 15.3 overs to win by eight wickets.

Earlier, Pravin Deshetti played a lone hand for with a 57-ball 83 with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

registered an impressive 15-run win over DY Patil B.

Batting first, posted 202 for 5 in their 20 overs, powered by useful knocks from (46), MG Naveen (40) and MD Saif (31 not out).

Left-arm medium-pacer snapped up two for 37 for D Y Patil B, while Siddhart Chitnis with 2 for 11 was the other impressive bowler.

In their reply, D Y Patil B were never in the chase despite a hard-fought knock by (50 in 37 balls) and a cameo by (31), as they finished on 187 for 7.

Brief scores: Group D: 202-5 in 20 overs ( 46, MG Naveen 40, MD Saif 31 n.o.; Arjun Tendulkar 2-37, Siddhart Chitnis 2-11) beat DY Patil B 187-7 in 20 overs ( 50, 31, 26, Himmat Singh 22, Ripal Patel 22; 3-48, KP Appanna 2-18) by 15 runs.

Group A: 135-8 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 83; Subodh Bhatti 2-25, 2-29) lost to DY Patil A 138-2 in 15.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 62 n.o., Rinku Singh 30 n.o., Yogesh Takawale 25) by eight wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)