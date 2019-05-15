Tare half ton in vain as Panthers beat Strikers

North Panthers bowlers held their nerve as they defeated Eagle Strikers by 6 runs in the league game here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, a late cameo by (50 off 23 balls) helped North post a challenging 190 for eight at the

Later, their bowlers restricted the Strikers to 184/5 despite a blazing 71 off 44 balls by Aditya Tare.

Tare's knock was studded with 10 fours, but he could not complete the job and fell in the penultimate over.

Strikers needed 16 runs off the final over and Moondeep Mangela, despite conceding a four on the first ball, did well to hand his team a win.

Brief Scores: North Mumbai Panthers 190/8 ( 50, Sairaj Patil 46; 1-11) beat Eagle Striker 184/5 ( 71, 56, A Attarwala 3-37) by 6 runs.

