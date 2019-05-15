CM talks to thousands of village heads through 'audio bridge'

In less than a week, has held talks with 27,449 village-level elected representatives and officials from 139 drought-hit talukas across 22 districts through the mobile phone's 'audio bridge' technology over the drought situation.

A statement from the (CMO) said if technology is used effectively, it can result in expeditious governance to resolve the issues concerning the people.

" took stock of the drought situation in the last six days, interacting with 27,449 elected representatives and officials, and issued directives for immediate response to the issues raised," it said.

Those elected representatives, who could not connect in the audio bridge initiative, sent their feedbacks through WhatsApp, it added.

"As many as 17 mobile numbers were provided in 22 districts, through which the messages were sent to the chief minister. Till May 13, as many as 4,451 messages were received, out of which 2,359 were drought-related," the statement said.

had recently taunted saying one should tour the drought-hit parts to know woes of the people.

"Severity of drought cannot be understood by making phone calls alone and those in power should tour the region and meet people to know their woes," he had said.

The BJP had hit back saying the time taken for travel could be utilised for resolving the issues.

"We don't wish to make drought a political issue. When you travel, everyone has noticed the coolers being put for your meetings," the party had said.

