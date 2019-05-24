Tis Hazari court launches e-filing facility for arbitration matters

Litigants and advocates will now be able to file their cases anytime from anywhere as the district court at Courts Complex launched an facility Friday for arbitration matters.

A new homepage for the court's website and a new software for its mediation centre was also launched.

The new feature would help lawyers or litigants to file cases online and keep a track of the already filed ones. The arbitration cases can be filed online at anytime at the web portal

The was launched by District and (HQ) Talwant Singh and District and (west) Yashwant Kumar and it was also attended by Dharmesh Singh, principal judge, family courts and G R Raghwendra, of

A statement released on behalf of court said the new web page will work on the same domain name.

and chairman of the Centralised Computer Committee V said the new software for mediation will help in maintaining digital record of mediation referrals and disposal and will help bring reforms in Alternate Dispute Resolution.

He also said the has been initiated on a test run basis in arbitration matters in central district under the aegis of the of the

An or a litigant will have to create a user id for filing and tracking new and old cases.

The judge also informed that separate training programmes for advocates will be conducted to help them utilise the new e-filing feature.

"While adjudicating cases, the judges will be able to view documents in digital format and at the end complete file will be available in digital format. All district courts in are currently using the latest case information system 3.1 rolled out by the of the Supreme Court," he said.

He also said the court was already updating the litigants and advocates regarding status of their cases through and other technological reforms were under pipeline and will be rolled out soon after necessary testings and approvals.

"Judges have been equipped with JustIS application for monitoring their court and docket management. district courts have always remained frontrunner in reforms. The first of was launched and run successfully in Karkardooma courts. E-filing is another giant leap by district courts which will go a long way in the era of digitisation and making the court paperless," Judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)