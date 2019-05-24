Tis Hazari court launches e-filing facility for arbitration matters

-
ALSO READ
AAP alleges Gambhir has two voter IDs, files criminal complaint against him
BJP files complaint against Kejriwal's wife for possessing two voter IDs
Hashimpura massacre: Five more convicts surrender before Tis Hazari court
Complaint against Gautam Gambhir for 2 voter cards
Lawyers urge LG to revoke district judge post at newly set up Rouse Avenue court
-
Litigants and advocates will now be able to file their cases anytime from anywhere as the district court at Tis Hazari Courts Complex launched an e-filing facility Friday for arbitration matters.
A new homepage for the court's website and a new software for its mediation centre was also launched.
The new e-filing feature would help lawyers or litigants to file cases online and keep a track of the already filed ones. The arbitration cases can be filed online at anytime at the web portal www.efiling-dl.ecourts.gov.in.
The online portal was launched by District and Sessions judge (HQ) Talwant Singh and District and Sessions Judge (west) Yashwant Kumar and it was also attended by Dharmesh Singh, principal judge, family courts and G R Raghwendra, joint secretary of Department of Justice.
A statement released on behalf of Tis Hazari court said the new web page will work on the same domain name.
Family courts judge and chairman of the Centralised Computer Committee V K Bansal said the new software for mediation will help in maintaining digital record of mediation referrals and disposal and will help bring reforms in Alternate Dispute Resolution.
He also said the e-filing has been initiated on a test run basis in arbitration matters in central district under the aegis of the e-committee of the Supreme Court.
An advocate or a litigant will have to create a user id for filing and tracking new and old cases.
The judge also informed that separate training programmes for advocates will be conducted to help them utilise the new e-filing feature.
"While adjudicating cases, the judges will be able to view documents in digital format and at the end complete file will be available in digital format. All district courts in Delhi are currently using the latest case information system 3.1 rolled out by the e-committee of the Supreme Court," he said.
He also said the court was already updating the litigants and advocates regarding status of their cases through SMS and other technological reforms were under pipeline and will be rolled out soon after necessary testings and approvals.
"Judges have been equipped with JustIS application for monitoring their court and docket management. Delhi district courts have always remained frontrunner in Information Technology reforms. The first e-court of India was launched and run successfully in Karkardooma courts. E-filing is another giant leap by Delhi district courts which will go a long way in the era of digitisation and making the court paperless," Judge Bansal said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU