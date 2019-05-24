Woman's body found in bag in Kota

The body of a woman, who was partially clothed and tied with wires, was found in a bag behind the backyard of a government school here on Friday, police said.

The matter was reported to the police after locals noticed the body that was apparently lying in the area from around three days and was emanating foul odour, (SI) station Hajari Lal said.

It bore a deep cut under abdomen and prima facie it appeared the woman, in her 20s, was murdered and then packed in the bag, he said.

The body has been kept in here and efforts are being made to ascertain her identity, the SI said.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

