Tata Motors launches 2019 edition of Hexa, price starts at Rs 12.99 lakh

Thursday said it has launched the 2019 edition of its SUV Hexa with price ranging between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 18.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated model now comes with various additional features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with auto connectivity across variants.

"Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market," Vice President, Sales, & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit S N Barman said in a statement.

The company is confident that this new edition will help it take its brand promise of offering with the next level of design and technology, he added.

had launched Hexa in January, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)