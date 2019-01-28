UN judicial expert in Turkey to probe Khashoggi murder

Turkish on Monday met with a UN judicial expert who is looking into the murder of Saudi as calls for an international inquiry.

The UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, will be in until Saturday for a series of meetings with authorities including the

Khashoggi, a contributor and Saudi regime critic, was murdered on October 2 in in what called a "rogue" operation, tipping the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises.

Turkish authorities have called for an international probe into the killing which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, complaining of Saudi Arabia's failure to cooperate.

"Met with @AgnesCallamard, #UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, who is in # to investigate the murder of Khashoggi," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture from his meeting in

In an interview with Turkish media last week, Cavusoglu said the case was "not a part of bilateral ties" with

"We believe this case should be brought to the international arena," he said. "It is time for an international probe."



Nearly four months later, the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body remains unknown and Turkish officials accuse of orchestrating the killing -- an allegation Saudi authorities categorically refute.

Earlier this month a trial of 11 accused in the murder opened in with the seeking the death penalty for five defendants.

During her mission, Callemard is due to meet with and Irfan Fidan, state-run agency reported.

