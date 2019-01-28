68 cases of money laundering in DSIIDC liquor vends referred to ED

The State Industrial and (DSIIDC) has referred to the 68 cases of in its liquor vends, which allegedly took place following demonetisation in November 2016.

According to an official statement, involvement of high-level officials of the DSIIDC in the alleged cannot be ruled out.

The move came following directions by Industries

"Departmental proceedings have been initiated against the delinquent officials for imposition of appropriate penalties," the statement said.

Preliminary departmental inquiry shows that 68 shop in-charges of DSIIDC liquor vends were involved in accepting demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 amounting to Rs 1,30,95,000 after November 8, 2016, the day these banknotes were declared illegal tenders.

"The matter had come to the knowledge of the in October last year, and the DSIIDC was repeatedly being directed to refer all such cases to the ED. Following sustained follow-up by the minister, these cases have now been reported by the DSIIDC to the ED," the statement said.

