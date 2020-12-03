Tata Nexon EV, launched 10 months ago, crosses 2,000 sales milestone

Tata Motors on Thursday said Nexon EV has crossed 2,000 sales milestone in the country.

In over 10 months, since launch, the sales of the Nexon EV reached 2,200 units as of last month indicating the rapid demand for the personal car segment, the auto major said in a statement.

After rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV in August this year, the compact SUV clocked in another 1,000 sales units in a record time of three months, it added.

The Nexon EV has emerged as the best-selling electric car in the country, the automaker said.

Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74 per cent market share, it added.

"The Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said.

Offering connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers, he added.

"This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost," Chandra said.

Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, the company hopes that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India, he added.

