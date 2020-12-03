Tata Nexon EV, launched 10 months ago, crosses 2,000 sales milestone

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors rolls out 1000th unit of flagship compact SUV Nexon EV
Tata Motors introduces subscription model for compact SUV Nexon EV
Tata Motors PV vertical crosses 4 mn cumulative production milestone
Tata Motors starts Q2 on strong note, riding on passenger vehicles sales
Tata Motors Q1 global sales fall 64%; passenger vehicle sales dip 49%
Tata Motors on Thursday said Nexon EV has crossed 2,000 sales milestone in the country.
In over 10 months, since launch, the sales of the Nexon EV reached 2,200 units as of last month indicating the rapid demand for electric vehicles the personal car segment, the auto major said in a statement.
After rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV in August this year, the compact SUV clocked in another 1,000 sales units in a record time of three months, it added.
The Nexon EV has emerged as the best-selling electric car in the country, the automaker said.
Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74 per cent market share, it added.
"The Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said.
Offering connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers, he added.
"This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost," Chandra said.
Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, the company hopes that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor