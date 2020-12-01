Bajaj Auto sales rise 5% to 4,22,240 units in Nov, domestic sales dip 4%

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Higher other income to cushion decline in net profit
Bajaj Auto dips over 3% after reporting 9% YoY fall in August sales
Bajaj Auto plans to cut entry-level motorcycle models by a third
Bajaj Auto Q2: Analysts see 10- 26% YoY dip in PAT; margin expansion likely
Bajaj Auto rallies 8% on better-than-expected September sales
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November this year.
The company had sold 4,03,223 units in the same month a year ago.
Domestic sales in November this year stood at 1,98,933 units as against 2,07,775units, a decline of 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.
Total motorcycle sales rose 12 per cent to 3,84,993 units, compared to 3,43,446units sold in November last year.
Total commercial vehicle sales dropped 38 per cent to 37,247units as against 59,777 in the same month last year, the company said.
Exports in November increased 14 per cent to 2,23,307 units over 1,95,448 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor