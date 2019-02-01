TATA Projects Announces Completion of 2.47 KM of TBM Tunnelling From Dharavi to Dadar in 16 Months for Mumbai Metro Line 3

/ -- Today - Twin boring machines Krishna 1 & 2, lowered from Nayanagar, Dharavi, surfaced at station



announced today that its (Underground Metro) has achieved ground breakthrough at The twin boring machines, Krishna 1 & 2, lowered in from Nayanagar, Dharavi, started operations in October-November 2017 reached station on January 31, 2019.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816182/Ashwini_Bhide_MD_Rahul_Shah.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816183/TBMs_Krishna_Nayanagar_Dadar.jpg )Krishna 1 & 2 made their way drilling daily through the rocky strata made of Basalt grade 3 & 2, breccia grade 4, 3 & 2 and tuff grade 4 & 3. They charted their course from Nayanagar launching shaft. The 108 meters long Krishna 1 & 2 Boring Machines bored, on an average, 10 to 12 meters daily shaping the tunnel with a total of 1779 RCC each. These TBMs are equipped with

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Ashwini Bhide, MD MMRC, said, "This is the 3rd important tunnelling milestone in Metro & the credit goes to our engineers, supervisors, workers & other stakeholders. We intend to and are steadfastly working towardsrealising Mumbaikar's dream of faster, comfortable and efficient commute at the earliest."



Mr. Rahul Shah, - Urban Infra, TATA Projects Limited said, "We are happy to complete the work in the stipulated time and with utmost concern and care for Mumbaikars along the route alignment. This was a very smooth operation with least hindrance to traffic as possible, with the cooperation and support of MMRC officials and the traffic authorities."



Overall 18 KM of tunnelling work has been completed till now for Metro announced MMRCA.

About TATA Projects Limited



TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBG's) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The Company provides to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete and

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

