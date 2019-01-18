TDP leaders pay homage to NTR on his 23rd death anniversary

Telugu Desam party leaders and family members Friday paid homage to TDP founder N T Rama Rao on his 23rd death anniversary.
NTR's son N Balakrishna, NTRs grandsons Kalyan Ram, junior NTR, other family members and leaders paid tributes at the legendary actor-turned-politicians memorial, NTR Ghat, on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake here.
Balakrishna garlanded a statue of NTR at Begumpet in the city.
Balakrishna essayed the role of his father in his Telugu biopic 'NTR' which hit the theatres recently.
The film's second part would be released soon,he said.
N T Rama Rao died of a cardiac arrest in 1996.
A legend in Telugu films, NTR created history by storming to power in nine months after launching his party Telugu Desam in 1992 on the plank of Telugu self-respect.
