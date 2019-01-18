TDP leaders pay homage to NTR on his 23rd death anniversary

party leaders and family members Friday paid homage to TDP founder N T on

NTR's son N Balakrishna, NTRs grandsons Kalyan Ram, junior NTR, other family members and leaders paid tributes at the legendary actor-turned-politicians memorial, Ghat, on the banks of the here.

Balakrishna garlanded a statue of at Begumpet in the city.

Balakrishna essayed the role of his father in his Telugu biopic 'NTR' which hit the theatres recently.

The film's second part would be released soon,he said.

N T died of a cardiac arrest in 1996.

A legend in Telugu films, created history by storming to power in nine months after launching his party in 1992 on the plank of Telugu self-respect.

