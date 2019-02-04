Telecom tribunal exempts RCom from one-time spectrum charge

(Reuters) - India's said on Monday that the (TDSAT) has exempted a one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) on the debt-laden telecom company's spectrum holdings in and bands.

TDSAT also directed the Department of Telecommunications(DoT) to return a 20 billion rupees ($278.55 million) made by the company, said.

TDSAT held that any telecom operator's spectrum holdings of up to 5 MHz in the band and upto 6.2 MHz in the band were exempt from any OTSC levies, the company said.

had challenged DoT's decision to impose one-time spectrum charge on its contracted and spectrum resources.

The breather for the company struggling with neck deep debt comes after it said on Friday it will approach the (NCLT) to resolve its debt woes as lack of regulatory approval for asset sales and pending cases at the and TDSAT were hampering efforts.

Shares of plunged by more than half to a record low on Monday.

Competition in India's telecoms industry has stepped up several levels since the 2016 entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, leading to RCom shutting down its business. Reliance Jio is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the elder brother of RCom owner

($1 = 71.8000 Indian rupees)

