Team GB win double gold at Olympic sailing; Italy, Brazil also top podium

Great Britain won two sailing gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday on a day when four events were decided at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor.
Their first came after a dramatic finish in the 49er men's skiff race with the British pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell taking gold by inches.
Less than one hour later Giles Scott made it two golds for Britain to continue the country's dominance in the Finn class, the team's sixth successive title in the event.
Scott retained his Olympic title after going into the race with a nine-point lead.
There was a silver for Team GB in the mixed foiling nacra 17 in an event where Italy reigned supreme.
Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze made sure of gold in the women's 49er class after clinching victory in the last moments of the race.
