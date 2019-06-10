Tech Mahindra, IIT Kanpur collaborate to address cyber security challenges

IT company Tech Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with for conducting joint research in the field of cyber security.

"Through our partnership with Kanpur, we aim to collaborate and co-create superior research based solutions in cyber security," Rajiv Singh, of Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Tech will bring real world industry exposure to students of and work closely with the institute on research projects to develop and foster an environment to deal with automation in cyber security and to enhance digital resilience of critical national infrastructure.

"With Kanpur's strong footing in research capabilities and critical infrastructure, I am confident that our association with Tech will lead to novel in Cyber Security," Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said.

Sandeep K Shukla, of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, joint coordinator, C3I Center at IIT said the cyber security is national imperative and developing and technologies to protect the is of extreme importance.

"We hope this joint research and development activity can become a model for academia-industry partnership in the country," Shukla said.

