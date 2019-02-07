Tech Mahindra, KMD renew partnership for another 4 years

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Scandinavian IT firm KMD said Thursday it has extended its business partnership with Tech Mahindra for another four years.

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra's services to KMD will include application outsourcing - SAP, Microsoft, testing, application development, application modernisation, ERP implementation, amongst others in a comprehensive "new age delivery portfolio".

Tech Mahindra and KMD have been partners for last 12 years in application development, support and implementation area.

The renewal is a part of KMD's strategy to expand global delivery set up to address customer need via new age delivery model and co-innovation, KMD said in statement.

"We are confident of growing our engagement and delivering value to KMD. This also reinforces our commitment to the Danish market. We will continue to invest in local capabilities to serve the market," Tech Mahindra Head Continental Europe Aloke Palsikar said.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 18:00 IST

