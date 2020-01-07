Tech Mahindra opens delivery centre in Warangal, to focus on next gen tech

Ltd on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new delivery center.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The new facility is in line with Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions, like artificial intelligence among others to address real world problems to meet the customer's evolving and dynamic needs, a press release from the IT firm said.

Rama Rao saidthe opening of Tech Mahindra's Warangal campus is an important step in consistent efforts to digitally transform it and other tier-II cities within the state by riding high on the immense potential of our people and by leveraging new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

"Through this initiative, we aim to provide gainful employment opportunities to our people living beyond the metro cities," he said.

The initiative reaffirms continued efforts by the state government to promote tier-II cities like Warangal as the next best technology destination in Telangana after Hyderabad, and to generate employment opportunities for the youth of the state, he added.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani saidfor the country to enter the league of 5 trillion economy, it was important that the government, industry and academia across all states and regions work cohesively to participate and evolve in its digital transformation journey.

"Tech Mahindra's collaboration with the Telangana government to open up a new state-of-the-art delivery center in Warangal, is a step towards enabling the talented workforce in tier-II cities to collaborate and co-create smart and sustainable solutions for the future by leveraging next generation technologies," he said.