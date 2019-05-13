Teenagar, youth held for sexual assault in separate cases

A 17-year old boy and a 22-year old man have been arrested in separate cases of alleged sexual assault on girls, police said Monday.

The boy, who is a relative of a eight-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted her when she visited his house, the police said.

When the girl reported the abuse to her parents, they lodged a police complaint and a probe disclosed that the 17-year-old had sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested and sent to a government home, police said.

M Azaruddin (22) allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year old girl after taking her out on a trip.

He had allegedly befriended the girl when she visited a mobile phone retail outlet, police said adding he has been lodged in the after producing him in a court.

Both the teenager and the man have been arrested under the POCSO Act.

