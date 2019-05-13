Teenagar, youth held for sexual assault in separate cases

-
ALSO READ
Almost 700 Catholic clergy in Illinois accused of sexual abuse: official
French roller-skating coach given 13 years in jail for sexual abuse
Four arrested over Spainish New Year sex assault
Pakistani minister seeks international cooperation to curb child sexual abuse
Famous Brazilian spiritual healer accused of sexual abuse
-
A 17-year old boy and a 22-year old man have been arrested in separate cases of alleged sexual assault on girls, police said Monday.
The boy, who is a relative of a eight-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted her when she visited his house, the police said.
When the girl reported the abuse to her parents, they lodged a police complaint and a probe disclosed that the 17-year-old had sexually assaulted her.
He was arrested and sent to a government home, police said.
M Azaruddin (22) allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year old girl after taking her out on a trip.
He had allegedly befriended the girl when she visited a mobile phone retail outlet, police said adding he has been lodged in the Puzhal prison after producing him in a court.
Both the teenager and the man have been arrested under the POCSO Act.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU