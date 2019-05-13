JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rs 1 crore in cash seized in Asansol, two arrested

14-yr-old boy held for raping minor girl in Maha
Business Standard

India to assist Bangladesh in ocean research: CSIR-NIO chief

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

India will assist Bangladesh to upgrade its capabilities in ocean research and human resource training and a process to sign MoUs between institutes of the two nations was underway, a senior official said here Monday.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Institute of Oceanography Director Professor Sunil Kumar Singh said Bangladesh Oceanic Research Institute (BORI) scientists had already received a fortnight's training at the CSIR-NIO's Dona Paula facility here.

Bangladesh's BORI and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University have already initiated the process to sign MoUs with CSIR-NIO on various aspects of ocean research and manpower building and it would be signed in the "near future", he said.

"The team which trained at the NIO facility here comprised scientists and administrative officers," he said.

The MoU with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, being finalised currently, will include sharing of expertise on various ocean related research and activities like building ships for missions in the sea.

The steps come four years after Indo-Bangladesh ocean research collaboration in the north Bay of Bengal had to be aborted due to technical issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU