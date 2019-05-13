India to assist Bangladesh in ocean research: CSIR-NIO chief

-
India will assist Bangladesh to upgrade its capabilities in ocean research and human resource training and a process to sign MoUs between institutes of the two nations was underway, a senior official said here Monday.
Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Institute of Oceanography Director Professor Sunil Kumar Singh said Bangladesh Oceanic Research Institute (BORI) scientists had already received a fortnight's training at the CSIR-NIO's Dona Paula facility here.
Bangladesh's BORI and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University have already initiated the process to sign MoUs with CSIR-NIO on various aspects of ocean research and manpower building and it would be signed in the "near future", he said.
"The team which trained at the NIO facility here comprised scientists and administrative officers," he said.
The MoU with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, being finalised currently, will include sharing of expertise on various ocean related research and activities like building ships for missions in the sea.
The steps come four years after Indo-Bangladesh ocean research collaboration in the north Bay of Bengal had to be aborted due to technical issues.
