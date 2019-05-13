Rs 1 crore in cash seized in Asansol, two arrested

-
Two persons, one of whom claimed he was a personal assistant of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Monday, following the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from their possession, railway police sources said.
Gautam Chattopadhyaya and Lakshmikant Shaw were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata, they said.
Chattopadhyay, after his arrest, said he worked as an assistant to Ghosh.
"They were carrying a huge bag with them and were moving suspiciously at Asansol station when the officers spotted them. When we searched the bag, we found cash amounting to Rs 1 crore," they said.
During interrogation, both admitted that they were taking the cash to Kolkata, the sources added.
A couple of days ago, the state police had seized over Rs 1 lakh from BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's vehicle.
