Rs 1 crore in cash seized in Asansol, two arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Two persons, one of whom claimed he was a personal assistant of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Monday, following the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from their possession, railway police sources said.

Gautam Chattopadhyaya and Lakshmikant Shaw were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata, they said.

Chattopadhyay, after his arrest, said he worked as an assistant to Ghosh.

"They were carrying a huge bag with them and were moving suspiciously at Asansol station when the officers spotted them. When we searched the bag, we found cash amounting to Rs 1 crore," they said.

During interrogation, both admitted that they were taking the cash to Kolkata, the sources added.

A couple of days ago, the state police had seized over Rs 1 lakh from BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's vehicle.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:16 IST

