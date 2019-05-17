JUST IN
Teenager held with 5 bullets at Delhi Metro station

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A teenaged boy was Friday apprehended at a metro station here for allegedly carrying five live bullets in his bag, officials said.

The juvenile was held by the CISF personnel at Mayur Vihar Phase-I metro station around 4 pm after the baggage scanner detected the bullets, they said.

The accused, a resident of Surajpur village in Noida, was then handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force for further investigation, officials said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in Delhi Metro is banned.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 19:46 IST

