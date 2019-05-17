EC should cancel Pragya's candidature from Bhopal: Delhi Cong chief Sheila Dikshit

veteran and former Friday demanded that the "cancel" Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature from for calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer a "patriot".

Dikshit alleged that and chief had "handpicked" Thakur as a party candidate and said they should also be held "morally accountable" for her "highly condemnable statement".

said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting by calling his assassin a patriot.

"The should cancel the candidature of candidate from Pragya Thakur for terming Mahatma Gandhi's killer as a patriot," Dikshit, who contested the elections from the North East seat, said.

"Modi and Shah should have withdrawn her candidature themselves for her toxic statement," she said in a statement.

Dikshit also said it was shameful that Thakur despite her "deplorable statement" was not "condemned" by any top of the

"Such a person not only does not deserve to contest the parliamentary election, but she is also unfit to be part of a civil society," said the

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Agar town, Thakur had said Godse was a patriot and will remain a patriot.

Friday came out strongly against the controversial remarks of his party leaders, including Pragya Singh Thakur, over Nathuram Godse, saying the BJP has taken serious note of their statements, which are against its ideology.

Shah has asked the party's disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action.

The also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party.

As campaigning for the 2019 ended on Friday, the BJP was pushed to corner and forced to ask three of its leaders to explain their comments on Godse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)