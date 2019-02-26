Odisha congratulates IAF for air strikes on Pak terror camps

The Odisha government Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.
A resolution congratulating the Indian Air Force was passed at the Cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief secretary A P Padhi told reporters.
The state Cabinet started its business by lauding the efficiency and ability of the IAF, Padhi said.
Earlier, the chief minister had praised the IAF over its successful air strike inside Pakistan.
"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.
As television channels informed about the IAF air strike inside Pakistan, there was celebrations across the state including at the villages of two Odia CRPF personnel who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
The residents of Shikhar village assembled to celebrate the attack.
"I am happy that India has attacked the terror camps. The people indulged in violence should be taught a lesson. We want more attacks," said 18-year-old Roni whose father CRPF Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo laid down his life in Pulwama incident.
Similar was the scene at Niali, the village of slain CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera, who also died in Pulwama attack. As the news came, people also thronged Beheras house to inform their family abut the incident.
"I came to know about the air strike on Pakistan terror camps. India should demolish all such terror camps operating in Pakistan. If they (Pakistan) are not demolishing, India should do it for the sake of peace," said Sabitri Behera, the mother of Manoj Kumar Behera.
In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU