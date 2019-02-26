Odisha congratulates IAF for air strikes on Pak terror camps

The Odisha Tuesday congratulated the for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in

A resolution congratulating the was passed at the Cabinet meeting here chaired by Naveen Patnaik, A P told reporters.

The state Cabinet started its business by lauding the efficiency and ability of the IAF, said.

Earlier, the had praised the IAF over its successful air strike inside

"Salute the #IndianAirForce for pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in defence of our Nation. #JaiHind," Patnaik tweeted.

As television channels informed about the IAF air strike inside Pakistan, there was celebrations across the state including at the villages of two Odia CRPF personnel who were among the 40 killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The residents of Shikhar village assembled to celebrate the attack.

"I am happy that has attacked the terror camps. The people indulged in violence should be taught a lesson. We want more attacks," said 18-year-old whose father CRPF Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo laid down his life in Pulwama incident.

Similar was the scene at Niali, the village of slain Manoj Kumar Behera, who also died in Pulwama attack. As the came, people also thronged Beheras house to inform their family abut the incident.

"I came to know about the air strike on terror camps. should demolish all such terror camps operating in Pakistan. If they (Pakistan) are not demolishing, should do it for the sake of peace," said Sabitri Behera, the mother of

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.

