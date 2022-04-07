Telangana Congress protests against power tariff hike at Vidyut Soudha

-
Congress in Telangana on Thursday held protests here and elsewhere in the State, demanding that the TRS government withdraw the recent power tariff hike.
State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders participated in the protest at Vidyut Soudha', the headquarters of State power utilities here.
Police placed barricades at the Vidyut Soudha' to avoid untoward incidents in view of the presence of a large number of protesters.
Revanth Reddy and other leaders met Telangana Power Transmission Corporation (Transco) CMD D Prabhakar Rao and demanded withdrawal of tariff hike which, they said, was anti-people.
The protest against the hike was part of the agitation called by the Congress against fuel price hike in the country and power tariff hike in Telangana.
