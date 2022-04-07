Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over insurance issues amid war

on Thursday cancelled its Delhi- service over the fear that its flight insurance may not be valid in Russian skies amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources said.

Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries.

Western countries banned all Russian airlines from their airspace after Russia started a war against Ukraine on February 24.

However, has been operating Delhi- flights twice a week. India has not banned Russian airlines from its airspace.

The Air India's Delhi- flight that was scheduled to operate on Thursday stands cancelled, the sources said.

They stated that the flight was cancelled as it was feared that the insurance may not be valid in Russian skies.

did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

