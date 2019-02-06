: Telangana surprised Services

: surprised Services



2-1 in a Group B match of the of the 73rd Santosh Trophy football tournament at here Wednesday.

Telangana's win provided a lifeline to defending champion Kerala, who were held to a goalless draw earlier in the day by Puducherry.

now needs to beat Services in its final match to qualify for the main rounds.

Only the group winners advance to the main rounds.

The Telangana-Services match saw the former go ahead in the seventh minute through a goal by

They increased the lead in the 45th minute when Shafique Mohammed scored.

Harikrishna reduced the margin for Services in the dying minutes.

Results: 2 ( 7, Shafique Mohammad 45) beat Services 1 (Harikrishna 89).

drew Puducherry 0-0.

