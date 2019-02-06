: Telangana surprised Services
2-1 in a Group B match of the South Zone qualifier of the 73rd Santosh Trophy football tournament at Bharathi stadium here Wednesday.
Telangana's win provided a lifeline to defending champion Kerala, who were held to a goalless draw earlier in the day by Puducherry.
Kerala now needs to beat Services in its final match to qualify for the main rounds.
Only the group winners advance to the main rounds.
The Telangana-Services match saw the former go ahead in the seventh minute through a goal by Shaun Campbell.
They increased the lead in the 45th minute when Shafique Mohammed scored.
Harikrishna reduced the margin for Services in the dying minutes.
Results: Telangana 2 (Shaun Campbell 7, Shafique Mohammad 45) beat Services 1 (Harikrishna 89).
Kerala drew Puducherry 0-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU