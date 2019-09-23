Television celebrity chef, restaurateur Carl Ruiz dies at 44

-
ALSO READ
Few cuisines in world have so many complexities as Indian food: Sanjeev Kapoor
It is time women take back their ownership in food business: Chef Asma Khan
French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world's best
I'm coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Pune Student Takes Home Trophy for Young Chef India Schools 2019
-
Television celebrity chef and restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died. He was 44.
His New York City restaurant, La Cubana, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday.
The restaurant said "no words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother." The cause of death was not immediately clear.
An Institute of Culinary Education graduate, Ruiz made frequent appearances on The Food Network channel as a competitive chef and judge.
He also opened a slew of restaurants around the world.
La Cubana, his most recent restaurant, opened in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood in June and features the cuisine of his Cuban heritage. The restaurant said it plans to honour Ruiz's memory by establishing a scholarship for aspiring chefs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU