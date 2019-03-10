Tell families of 40 CRPF jawans who released Masood Azhar: Rahul asks Modi

on Sunday asked to tell the families of the 40 CRPF jawans killed in as to who released Masood Azhar, whose claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that it was the who went to to hand over the "murderer" Azhar.

Azhar, along with some other terrorists, was released by the in December 1999 in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 flight that was hijacked to

"PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF Shaheeds, who released their murderer, Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to to hand the murderer back to Pakistan," Gandhi tweeted.

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 for which JeM has claimed responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)