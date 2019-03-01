Ten injured as two buses collide near Shimla

Ten persons sustained injuries as two buses collided at tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh's district on Friday, police said.

A (HRTC) bus collided with a private bus at bifurcation around 10 am, of police Pramod Shukla said.

The HRTC bus was on its way to Rohru from Shimla, whereas the private bus was going to from Theog, he added.

The incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the private bus driver, he said, adding that a first information report (FIR) was being registered against the at station.

