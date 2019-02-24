Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha to star in 'Sylvie'

Thompson and Asomugha are set to feature in a love story, titled "Sylvie".

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film is set in '50s and '60s follows Sylvie (Thompson) as she meets aspiring Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father's record store in Harlem.

After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other never disappeared.

will direct the film from his own script.

Thompson will also executive produce the jazz era romance drama, while Asomugha is attached as through his iAm21 Entertainment banner.

Production on the feature began earlier this week here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)