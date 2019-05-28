Tgana govt hikes social security pension

The Tuesday issued orders enhancing to senior citizens and other categories of people, fulfilling a poll promise.

While the hike is Rs 3,016 from Rs 1,000 for disabled persons, it is Rs 2,016 for others from Rs 1,000.

The enhancement of is a promise made by the ahead of assembly elections in December last.

"Government after careful examination of the matter hereby enhances the quantum of to the existing eligible pensioners and covered under various categories under Aasara scheme with effect from June, 2019 payable in July, 2019," a government order (GO) said.

The categories of beneficiaries include senior citizens, widow, weaver, toddy tappers, persons with HIV-AIDS, beedi workers, single women and filaria patients, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)