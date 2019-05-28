Tgana govt hikes social security pension

-
ALSO READ
Telangana: State Cabinet approves Vote-on-Account budget for 2019-20
Role of Finance Commission needs re-look, says Telangana CM
Telangana CM under fire for snapping at man
Telangana polls: TRS promises farm-loan waiver, enhanced pension in manifesto
Construction work of TRS office to begin in New Delhi soon
-
The Telangana government Tuesday issued orders enhancing social security pension to senior citizens and other categories of people, fulfilling a poll promise.
While the hike is Rs 3,016 from Rs 1,000 for disabled persons, it is Rs 2,016 for others from Rs 1,000.
The enhancement of social security pension is a promise made by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ahead of assembly elections in December last.
"Government after careful examination of the matter hereby enhances the quantum of pension to the existing eligible pensioners and covered under various categories under Aasara scheme with effect from June, 2019 payable in July, 2019," a government order (GO) said.
The categories of beneficiaries include senior citizens, widow, weaver, toddy tappers, persons with HIV-AIDS, beedi workers, single women and filaria patients, according to the order.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU