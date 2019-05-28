JUST IN
Tgana govt hikes social security pension

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Telangana government Tuesday issued orders enhancing social security pension to senior citizens and other categories of people, fulfilling a poll promise.

While the hike is Rs 3,016 from Rs 1,000 for disabled persons, it is Rs 2,016 for others from Rs 1,000.

The enhancement of social security pension is a promise made by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ahead of assembly elections in December last.

"Government after careful examination of the matter hereby enhances the quantum of pension to the existing eligible pensioners and covered under various categories under Aasara scheme with effect from June, 2019 payable in July, 2019," a government order (GO) said.

The categories of beneficiaries include senior citizens, widow, weaver, toddy tappers, persons with HIV-AIDS, beedi workers, single women and filaria patients, according to the order.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 21:25 IST

