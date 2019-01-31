Thai retailer Central puts USD 200 million into ride-hailing app Grab

Thailand's biggest mall owner, the Central Group, will pour USD 200 million into the ride-hailing and delivery firm Grab, the companies said Thursday, as they look to reel in customers now buying everything from to

The investment means Central, which is also a major hotelier and whose business interests stretch into Europe, will acquire a non-controlling stake in Grab's Thai entity.

Tos Chirathivat, of Central Group and scion of the kingdom's second richest family with a fortune estimated by Forbes of USD 21 billion, said the big buy-in will give his company's stores and hotels access to customers wherever they are.

"It (Grab) has built a new platform which consists of delivery, payment and other services," he said.

"So we can link with it. They can sell at our malls and get them delivered home."



He did not reveal how much of Grab's Thai unit he bought with the USD 200 million.

is a in the Southeast Asian ride app industry, having bought out US-based Uber's regional business last year in return for a stake.

and co-founder said the Central deal brings together Thailand's "local retail champion" with the "local technology champion", and would cement the service's position as Thailand's "everyday app".

has big ambitions, aiming to hook the region's consumers on its app and enter joint ventures with major

Southeast Asia's ride-hailing market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2025, according to research by and

Indonesia's Go-Jek is also jostling for a larger regional role, launching a trial version of its taxi app in late last year as part of a USD 500 million expansion plan.

