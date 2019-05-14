Thane man gets 5 years jail for molesting minor girl

A man working as a in a residential complex in Maharashtra's district was convicted for molesting a minor in a lift and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

SP Gondhalekar, in a recent order, also fined (29), a resident of Kasarwadavali here, Rs 6,000, said

"On September 10, 2015, Jamdade molested the girl in a lift while she was going to a house on the twelfth floor of another building in the same complex where she stayed. On seeing her frightened, the family on the 12th floor called the victim's mother. The minor girl narrated her ordeal," Moholkar said.

The complex's CCTV footage was checked and Jamdade, who worked as a in the victim's residential complex, was arrested, she said.

