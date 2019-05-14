JUST IN
Thane man gets 5 years jail for molesting minor girl

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A man working as a gardener in a residential complex in Maharashtra's Thane district was convicted for molesting a minor in a lift and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Special POCSO Judge SP Gondhalekar, in a recent order, also fined Shilanand Jamdade (29), a resident of Kasarwadavali here, Rs 6,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.

"On September 10, 2015, Jamdade molested the girl in a lift while she was going to a house on the twelfth floor of another building in the same complex where she stayed. On seeing her frightened, the family on the 12th floor called the victim's mother. The minor girl narrated her ordeal," Moholkar said.

The complex's CCTV footage was checked and Jamdade, who worked as a gardener in the victim's residential complex, was arrested, she said.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 21:21 IST

