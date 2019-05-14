Former RBI Deputy Guv appointed additional director on Yes Bank board

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor has been appointed as on the board of Yes Bank, the private lender said Tuesday.

The appointment is for a period of two years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Gandhi was during April, 2014 and April, 2017.

Yes Bank's shares closed at Rs 156.15 apiece on the BSE, up 0.84 per cent over Monday.