Former RBI Deputy Guv appointed additional director on Yes Bank board

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi has been appointed as additional director on the board of Yes Bank, the private lender said Tuesday.

The appointment is for a period of two years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, Yes Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Gandhi was RBI Deputy Governor during April, 2014 and April, 2017.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 21:21 IST

