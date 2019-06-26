Crude oil futures up 1.59% on firm demand

futures rose 1.59 per cent to Rs 4,100 per barrel Wednesday after participants widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 64, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 4,100 per barrel with a business turnover of 18,036 lots.

The crude for delivery in August contracts also edged higher by Rs 66, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 4,123 per barrel with a business volume of 565 lots.

Meanwhile, Intermediate crude rose 1.71 per cent to USD 58.82 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.31 per cent to USD 65.90 per barrel.

