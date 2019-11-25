JUST IN
Tharoor visits Tihar jail to meet former FM Chidambaram

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday visited Tihar jail here to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

Tharoor was accompanied by Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 09:25 IST

