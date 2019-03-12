'The Blacklist' renewed for season seven at NBC

has renewed its hit crime drama series "The Blacklist" for seventh season.

The show, headlined by and Megan Boone, follows the story of a wanted man, Raymond "Red" Reddington, who surrenders before the FBI and helps in capturing some of the most notorious criminals.

The sixth season of the show currently airs on

According to Variety, both Spader and Boone will be coming back for the seventh season.

The show joins " Fire", " Med", " PD" and "New Amsterdam" as dramas to score early renewals for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

