'The Burnt Orange Heresy' announced as closing film for Venice Film Festival

Elisabeth Debicki and Claes Bang-starrer "The Burnt Orange Heresy" will be bringing the curtains down on the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

The heist thriller, also featuring rock legend Mick Jagger and veteran actor Donald Sutherland, is directed by Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Capotondi, who is making a comeback to the famed festival after a gap of 10 years.

Described as a "erotic neo-noir thriller", the film is about an irresistibly charismatic art critic James Figueras (Bang) who hooks up with provocative and alluring fellow American, Berenice Hollis (Debicki).

He's a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his ambition, whilst she's an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes.

They travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector Cassidy (Jagger). Their host reveals that he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland). He has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist's studio, whatever the cost.

The movie will be screened out of competition at the festival, the organisers said in a statement.

"The Burnt Orange Heresy" is produced by David Zander, David Lancaster, William Horberg. Scott B Smith has adapted the film's screenplay from the novel by Charles Willeford.

The 76th edition of Venice Film Festival will run from August 28 September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)