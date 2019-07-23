Jonathan Groff to headline 'Little Shop of Horrors' revival

"Mindhunter" star Jonathan Groff will star in the Off Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors".

The beloved musical was originally developed by legendary collaborators Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

The revival, to be directed by Michael Mayer, will also feature Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle. The story is about a large, bloodsucking, flesh-eating plant.

It will begin preview performances starting September 17, with an official opening October 17 at Westside Theatre.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Groff will portray Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist who starts feeding the fast-growing plant.

Blanchard will play Audrey, Seymour's coworker and love interest, while Borle will essay the role of her abusive, sadistic boyfriend, Orin. Additional cast members will be announced in the near future.

The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott; set design by Julian Crouch; lighting by Bradley King; costumes by Tom Broecker; sound design by Jessica Paz (Hadestown); and puppets by Nicholas Mahon.

The show, which is based on a 1960 film, opened Off Broadway in 1982 and ran for five years. It was also adapted to into a feature film 1986 and a Broadway production in 2003.

