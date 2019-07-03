The Chennai Angels to invest Rs one crore in Indus Valley

: The Chennai Angels Wednesday said it would be investing Rs one crore in the Indus Valley engaged in online cookware products space.

"The Indus Valley is a cookware brand designing and selling cookware that are made using natural materials...the cookware industry is poised to grow at 21 per cent per annum and customer are increasingly getting health conscious...", Chandu Nair, who lead the investments in The Chennai Angels said in a press release.

The funds raised would be utilised to expand the presence of Indus Valley in the country's growing home and cookware products space, the release said.

"We look forward to working with The Indus Valley team and help them scale up their operations," Nair said.

The Indus Valley, Co-founder, Jagadeesh Kumar said, "we are extremely excited to partner with The Chennai Angels. Our investors come with skill sets and would be a great value addition to our company."



The Chennai Angels set up in 2007 consists of entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling enterprises, it said.

