Have you heard the one about the gunslinger, the assassin and the fans in attending the Copa America quarter-final between and soon will because that's what's in store for them on Saturday.

Three of South America's most feared forwards will square off, weapons cocked and ready for battle.

Uruguay's scored 25 goals for last season and managed 23 for Paris Saint-Germain. up opposite them will be Peru's Paolo Guerrero, a who netted nine times for Brazil's Internacional since April after returning from a 14-month doping ban.

With that kind of firepower on the pitch, fans in the northern Brazilian city should be in for a feast of goals.

"Suarez and Cavani are irreplaceable," said Uruguay's a few months ago.

"Given their incredibly high performance level, we can expect to achieve much more."



Only hosts scored more goals than in the group stages -- in part thanks to a 5-0 thrashing of a self-destructing in their final pool match -- and only pitch-perfect managed a better record.

Uruguay's dynamic duo, both from Salto in the north west, are feeling confident ahead of the knock-out stages of a competition the country has won a record 15 times.

"We're one of the potential winners. We're Uruguay, the team that has won the Copa America the most times, and we need to demonstrate this by winning matches," said 32-year-old Suarez, the gunslinger, his country's all-time record goalscorer with 58.

He's scored three times against in the Copa America alone.

He and Cavani have found the net twice each here in Brazil, with the PSG forward bagging the crucial winner in Monday's 1-0 success over champions that allowed to top Group C.

"We needed to win, we wanted to top the group and give a good account of ourselves and continue with this attitude," said 'the assassin' Cavani, 32, second only to Suarez with 48 international goals.

-



================up in Peru's attack will be their own all-time top scorer, (37 goals).

Alongside of Chile, he's also the top active Copa America goalscorer with 12.

Guerrero began his senior career in and after a decade at Bayern Munich and then Hamburg, he left for where he helped Corinthians win the Club World Cup, scoring the only goal in the final against Chelsea.

But Corinthians' home stadium in was the scene of Peru's painful scolding against the hosts and that's something Guerrero wants to put right.

"We have a rematch where we can make amends, we can do better, correct our mistakes," said 'the Predator' about Peru's quarter-final tie.

Guerrero, 35, is also raring to go after serving a 14-month doping suspension after testing positive for traces of cocaine.

While other players are at the end of a long hard season, Guerrero is much fresher having played only a couple of months of before the tournament began.

With a combined age of 99, time is not on the side of these three veteran strikers and this may well be one of the last major competitions any of them features in.

The era of the gunslinger, the assassin and the may soon be at an end, but fans will be hoping they combine in explosive fashion on Saturday.

