Mementos received by PM Modi put on display at Bihar town

Travellers visiting this north town to catch glimpses of historical spots, such as place of birth or places associated with first movement on the Indian soil, may now have an added attraction.

A B.Ed. college situated in the town serving as the district headquarter for district has showcased, inside its premises, nearly a score of mementos received by which went under the hammer earlier this year.

Among the mementos on display here are a cutout of the map of India, gifted by on which one finds a photograph of Modi along with depictions of his endeavours such as the Swachh Bharat Yojana, the Ujjwala scheme and the Start Up initiative.

Another notable exhibit is a memento, designed like a Buddhist Stupa, which was presented to the by the government upon commencement of construction of a memorial of B R Ambedkar.

"It is a matter of pride for us that we happen to be the only ones in to have won some of the over 1,000 mementos in the auction.

"The funds thus generated were meant to be diverted for the Namami Gange project which would, again, be of benefit of our state since the holy river flows here," says Yamuna Sekaria who heads the ' Sansthan', the name by which the college is better known.

The son of Shambhu Nath Sekaria, a well-known social and environmental activist from Motihari, calls himself an ardent admirer of Modi, greatly impressed by his and his passion to serve the nation.

Sekaria, however, declines to divulge the prices at which the items were sold at the auction, saying, all the participants had been requested to keep it a secret, since "it was not a sell off meant for commercial purposes".

PM Modi had visited the town in April last year when he inaugurated a railway station named 'Bapudham'



highlighting the towns association with the Champaran Satyagraha, which had launched for oppressed indigo planters.

A certificate of appreciation issued by the National Gallery of Modern Arts issued to those who had spent their time and efforts in participation in the auction of the prime minister's mementos is also proudly displayed at the college.

