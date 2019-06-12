'The Matrix' actor Collin Chou to star in 'The Half of It'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Collin Chou, best known for "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", is set to feature in rom-com "The Half of It".

The Netflix film will be directed by Alice Wu, reported Deadline.

The project, which is a follow-up to Wu's 2004 film "Saving Face", revolves around the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an American-esque teenage angst romantic comedy.

Chou will play Edwin Chiu, a struggling immigrant father to Leah Lewis' Ellie.

Ellie was a highly educated engineer whose promising career was compromised by Edwin's poor English speaking skills when he moved to the US.

He takes up the job as a station manager of the local train depot to provide for his daughter, but poor pay hinders his ability to move up the ladder.

Wu is the writer and co-producer on the film.

Anthony Bregman and M Blair Breard are also producing with executive producers Erica Matlin and Greg Zuk.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:50 IST

