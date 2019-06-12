'The Matrix' actor Collin Chou to star in 'The Half of It'

Collin Chou, best known for " Reloaded" and " Revolutions", is set to feature in rom-com "The Half of It".

The film will be directed by Alice Wu, reported Deadline.

The project, which is a follow-up to Wu's 2004 film "Saving Face", revolves around the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an American-esque teenage angst romantic comedy.

Chou will play Edwin Chiu, a struggling immigrant father to Leah Lewis'

was a highly educated whose promising career was compromised by Edwin's poor English speaking skills when he moved to the US.

He takes up the job as a of the local train depot to provide for his daughter, but poor pay hinders his ability to move up the ladder.

Wu is the on the film.

and M Blair Breard are also producing with producers and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)