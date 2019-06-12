'The Sky is Pink' hardest loveliest experience: Priyanka Chopra

says shooting for "The Sky is Pink" was the most challenging and "loveliest" experience.

The film is her first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016.

took to on Wednesday where she posted a picture from the wrap party of the movie, directed by '



"And it's a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies ( and Ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production... but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told," she captioned the photograph with the cast and crew.

She gave a shout-out to co-stars Farhan Akhtar, and

"@faroutakhtar you made an amazing all over again with all the laughter and fun! (you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I've made friends for life with!"



also thanked Shonali for her trust.

"This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I'm so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See you at the pictures!" she added.

The film completed shooting in March.

"The Sky is Pink" is a love story of motivational Aisha Chaudhary's parents. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

"October" has penned the story.

The movie is slated for an October 11 release.

