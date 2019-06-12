Cyclone Vayu turns "very severe", advances towards Gujarat

and some neighbouring coastal areas of witnessed a windy Wednesday morning as cyclone 'Vayu' turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the weather department said.

As the cyclone continued to progress towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of neighbouring Gujarat, the Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its severity condition.

"Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said.

Teams of the (NDRF) started landing in with the help of the Indian Air Force to undertake preventive evacuation of people living on the west coast, an IAF said.

Because of the cyclonic storm, the has turned turbulent and bigger waves are advancing towards coastal areas, the IMD said.

Huge sea waves lashed Devbaug village in Malvan tehsil of Maharashtra's district on Wednesday.

An at the district collectorate said since Devbaug is located in a low-lying area, it often gets inundated when the sea is rough, and maintained that so far the situation is under control.

on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in on Thursday, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, an earlier said.

