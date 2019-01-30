There will be a new PM everyday if 'mahagathbandhan' comes to power: Amit Shah

In a dig at the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' of the opposition parties for not disclosing its prime ministerial candidate, on Wednesday said there will a new everyday of the week if the grand alliance comes to power.

"The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial is...if the '(maha)gathbandhan' takes shape, Mayawati will be the on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata (Banerjee) on Wednesday, on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and (M K) on Saturday and Sundays will be holidays," Shah said addressing a meeting of BJP's booth-level workers here ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"They are out to bring a change and do not have a leader," he added.

"The BJP has four Bs -- 'badhta Bharat' and 'banta Bharat'. Those who are forming an alliance have four Bs -- 'bua' (aunt), 'bhatija' (nephew), 'bhai' (brother) and 'behen' (sister)," Shah said, accusing the opposition parties of dynastic

"..their government cannot take the country ahead. We want that a strong government is formed under Modiji, while they want a 'majboor' (helpless) government..only Modiji can provide a 'mazboot' (strong) government," he asserted.

The exhorted the workers to ensure a formidable victory for the party in the parliamentary polls.

"It is also important for the country that BJP wins these elections..the win should be such that it shakes the opposition parties," Shah said.

He also lashed out at the and said none of the party's leaders had the right to raise the Janmabhoomi issue.

"I have come to tell the people of that BJP is committed to ensure that a grand temple is made at the Janmabhoomi," Shah said.

"The government had acquired 42 acres of land of the Janmabhoomi Nyas...Nyas has asked that it be returned...we hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest and Lord Ram is installed in all his grandeur," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)