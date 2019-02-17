Theresa May urges her MPs to unite over Brexit

British has urged her MPs to shed their "personal preferences" over and united in the national interest ahead of a fresh round of talks with the on the divorce deal next week.

Britain is set to exit the 28-member bloc on March 29, but May is struggling to persuade parliament to back a divorce deal.

In her letter to all 317 Conservative MPs over the weekend, May urged her party to sacrifice "personal preferences" as she attempts to get an agreement on the terms of the UK's departure from the EU through Parliament.

She warned the Tories, who remain deeply divided over the contours of Brexit, that leaving the EU without a deal on the March 29 deadline "would cause disruption to our economy and to people's daily lives, damaging jobs both at home and across the EU".

"Instead, our party can do what it has done so often in the past; Move beyond what divides us and come together behind what unites us; Sacrifice if necessary our own personal preferences in the higher service of the national interest," she added.

However, the letter was overshadowed by a series of leaked WhatsApp messages magnifying the divide that exists within the UK's ruling party over the issue.

The messages, received by 'The Sunday Times' involve Steve Baker, the of the Conservative Party's 100-strong hard- European Research Group (ERG), telling colleagues that May's negotiations with were a "complete waste of time".

"What will it take for the PM to accept that we will not accept the 'backstop' in its current form," Baker questioned, in reference to the back-up clause to prevent a hard border between EU member-country and the UK post-Brexit which remains the biggest hurdle in the path to an amicable Withdrawal Agreement.

With just 40 days to go until the UK is due to leave the EU, Opposition Labour remains equally divided over Brexit, with pro- MPs furious that is refusing to follow the party's policy agreed last year that Labour should seek a second referendum if it cannot force a

Meanwhile, campaigners for a second referendum on Brexit have said there will be a major protest the weekend before Britain's scheduled departure date. The Put It To The People protest is planned in on March 23, with supporters claiming a large turnout of people keen to have a final say over the issue.

"Come the final week of March there will be nowhere for any to hide, which is why this march could be of historic significance," said prominent anti-Brexit Tory

"Brexit is already causing deep damage and this may very well be our last chance to demand the public have a say on the way forward before its too late," added ex-leader

The March 23 demonstration will begin at noon on London's Park Lane, leading to a rally and speeches by supporters in It will be staged the day after a crucial EU summit, potentially Theresa May's last chance to secure concessions to avert a chaotic no-deal scenario if her own final deal fails to pass the

